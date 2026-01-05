Deccan Gold Mines repays all outstanding debts

Deccan Gold Mines announced that, following the successful closure of its Rs 314.70 crore rights issue on 26 December 2025, the company has fully repaid all outstanding loans along with accrued interest to its lenders.

Details of loan repayment:

Rs. 75 crore - Ardent Steels Rs. 120 crore - Godawari Power & Ispat Rs. 8 crore - Hira Ferro Alloys Interest amounts due till 02 January 2026, as confirmed by the lenders, have also been settled.

