INR stays hammered near record low levels

The Indian rupee continues to stay hammered near record low levels in opening trades on Wednesday even as dollar weakness persists ahead of crucial US inflation data. INR opened at Rs 88.14 and was more or less flat so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee pared initial gains to settle 3 paise lower at 88.12 against the US dollar, tracking persistent foreign portfolio outflows and global trade tensions. INR remained under pressure on worries over US tariffs on India and global trade uncertainties. Moreover, sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments. Meanwhile, positive equities limited downside in the counter. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 314.02 points, or 0.39 %, to 81,101.32 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended with a gain of 95.45 points, or 0.39%, at 24,868.60.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News