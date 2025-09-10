Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Under its clean energy and fuel segment

MTAR Technologies has secured Rs. 386 crore orders in Clean Energy Fuel cells segment, underscoring the robust growth potential of this segment. Out of total order value, Rs. 205 crore will be executed by Q4 of FY 26, with the balance scheduled for execution in Q1 FY27.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

