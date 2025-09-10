MTAR Technologies gains after securing Rs 386-cr order from Bloom Energy

MTAR Technologies rose 3.87% to Rs 1,467.40 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 386 crore from Bloom Energy Corporation, continuing its business momentum in the clean energy sector.

Of the total order value, Rs 205 crore will be executed by Q4 FY26, with the balance scheduled for Q1 FY27.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director of MTAR Technologies, said, The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Clean Energy Fuel Cells segment, driven by its cutting-edge product portfolio, timely execution, and cost competitiveness, despite macro challenges such as tariffs. In addition, we expect further orders from the fuel cell segment going forward.