Brightcom Group signs MoU with US-based CQT Weapon Systems

To collaborate on development of advance defense solutionsBrightcom Group announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Close Quarters Tactical (CQT) Weapon Systems, LLC, USA (CQT Weapon Systems), a reputed U.S.-based defence manufacturer with proven expertise in tactical hardware and mission-ready systems.
This MoU marks a significant step forward in the evolution of Brightcom Defence, the division announced in August 2025 to pioneer AI-powered aerospace intelligence and autonomous defence technologies. At the launch of Brightcom Defence, the company identified next-generation innovation across swarm coordination, intelligent threat response, and the integration of advanced weapon systems as central to its roadmap. These ambitions required not only software excellence but also integration with proven hardware platforms.
The partnership with CQT Weapon Systems directly addresses this need. By combining Brightcom's AI-driven platforms with CQT's precision-engineered rifles, components, and tactical systems, the collaboration transforms the launch vision into practical, deployable solutions.
