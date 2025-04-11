INR surges as dollar index slips to 3-year low; Benchmark indices rally on tariff postponement

The Indian rupee surged 53 paise against the greenback to settle at 86.15 (provisional) on Friday due to a sharp correction in the US dollar and a strong rebound in the domestic equity markets. The dollar index slumped to a three-year low under 100 mark, providing much needed support to the local unit. Besides, Indian shares rallied on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of an additional 26 percent tariff on India, while maintaining a base tariff of 10 percent. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 1,310.11 points, or 1.77 percent, to 75,157.26, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 22,828.55, up 429.40 points, or 1.92 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.22, up 46 paise against the US dollar. During the intra-day trade, it rose to 85.95 before settling at 86.15 against the greenback.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News