TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 1.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 1.69% while revenue from operations increased 5.29% in Q4 March 2024. The companys YoY performance was driven by a 22.5% surge in Regional Markets, alongside steady gains in Energy, Resources and Utilities (ERU) (+4.6%) and BFSI (+2.5%) segments in Q4 FY25.

Constant currency revenue grew 2.5% YoY in the Q4 FY25. Operating and net margins stood at 24.2% and 19.0% respectively during the quarter, with a robust cash conversion ratio of 125.1% of net income.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,402 crore in Q4 FY25, down 1.58% QoQ and down 2.65% YoY.

TCS' consolidated net profit rose 5.76% to Rs 48,553 crore while revenue from operations increased 5.99% to Rs 2,55,324 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 5.38% to Rs 65,331 crore in FY25. Constant currency revenue grew 4.2% YoY in the FY25. The growth was primarily driven by strong performance in Regional Markets, which saw a robust 37.2% year-on-year increase.

The company reported total contract value (TCV) performance at $39.4 billion for FY25 and at $12.2 billion for Q4 FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share. Free cash flow for the year stood at Rs 46,449 crore, while shareholder payout through dividends totalled Rs 44,962 crore.

Client metrics showed healthy expansion, with 64 clients in the $100 million+ band, a net addition of 2 from the previous year.

On the talent front, the workforce reached 607,979 employees representing 152 nationalities, with 35.2% women in the mix. IT services attrition for the year stood at 13.3% (LTM).

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said "We are pleased to cross the $30 Billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter. Our expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities."

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, said "In FY25, our disciplined execution and operational rigor stood out again, as we defended our industry-leading margins while continuing with our investments in talent and capability building. We delivered robust profitability and cash flows this quarter in a very challenging environment without compromising on the right investments in our people, innovation and infrastructure for long-term value creation."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

