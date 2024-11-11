Insecticides India standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 627.21 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 15.70% to Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 627.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 695.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales627.21695.99 -10 OPM %14.3311.82 -PBDT89.7179.25 13 PBT82.4871.90 15 NP61.6053.24 16

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

