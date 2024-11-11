Insecticides India standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 627.21 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 15.70% to Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 627.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 695.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.627.21695.9914.3311.8289.7179.2582.4871.9061.6053.24

