India's insurance sector has seen a robust foreign direct investment (FDI) in last decade. The total inflow by FDI in insurance sector totaled around Rs 54,000 crore over past nine years, according to Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, media reports noted. The permissible FDI limit for insurance sector was increased from 26% in 2014 to 49% in 2015 and further to 74% in 2021.

