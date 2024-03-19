Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ombudsman offices should adapt and evolve their processes to handle increasing volume of complaints says RBI Governor

Ombudsman offices should adapt and evolve their processes to handle increasing volume of complaints says RBI Governor

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Ombudsman mechanism is focused on providing independent, fair and impartial redress of grievances of customers. As the system continues to evolve, it should draw on accumulated experience to enhance the quality of outcomes, according to Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI. He noted this at the Annual Conference of RBI Ombudsman and further stated that ombudsman offices should adapt and evolve their processes to handle the increasing volume of complaints, while ensuring consistency in their decisions. While the Offices of Ombudsman need to intensify data analytics and use of technology for streamlining the internal processes, adoption of similar approach by the regulated entities is crucial for upholding public trust. There is also a need for further strengthening the internal grievance redress systems including the internal ombudsman framework in the regulated entities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

RBI Maintains Policy Rate Unchanged

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Barometers trade sideways; consumer durables shares advance

"No review of decision on Paytm Payments Bank" says RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das

SCI's demerged entity, SCILAL, debuts on stock exchange

H.G. Infra gains on bagging four solar projects worth Rs 1,026 cr

Yen Tumbles To 2-Week Low Even As BoJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

IOL Chemical spurts after receiving zero observations from ANVISA for 10 manufacturing units

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story