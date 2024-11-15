Integra Capital standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Integra Capital rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.350.2282.8686.360.290.190.290.190.230.18

