RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Sales rise 280.70% to Rs 28.21 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 11.67% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 280.70% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.217.41 281 OPM %5.856.48 -PBDT2.661.87 42 PBT2.151.37 57 NP1.341.20 12

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

