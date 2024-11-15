RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 280.70% to Rs 28.21 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 11.67% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 280.70% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.217.415.856.482.661.872.151.371.341.20

