Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 45.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 46.77 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 45.82% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 46.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.46.7740.4421.5118.429.557.248.686.536.114.19

