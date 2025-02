SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 44.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 8.90 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 44.33% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.908.9829.8946.772.374.122.243.991.673.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News