Integra Essentia announces merger with G G Engineering

Integra Essentia announced that the board of directors have approved the scheme of amalgamation of Integra Essentia (transferee company) and G G Engineering (transferor company).

Integra Essentia shall issue and allot 48 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to equity shareholders of G G Engineering for every 100 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each held by them in the transferor company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The transferor company is in the business of superior infrastructure infrastructural & structural Steel, and engineering products which are used for diverse applications in various industries, like infrastructure, construction, mega projects, modern buildings, high-rise residential and commercial projects, engineering set-ups among others. The merger will enhance and strengthen the transferee Company's infrastructure division, improving its operational capabilities and market competitiveness. It aims to enrich the combined product offerings and expand the customer base both locally and globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News