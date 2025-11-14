Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.51% to Rs 286.46 crore

Net profit of Integrated Industries rose 100.93% to Rs 23.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.51% to Rs 286.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

