Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.18% to Rs 155.10 croreNet profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India rose 12.01% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.18% to Rs 155.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales155.10194.31 -20 OPM %6.534.86 -PBDT8.427.51 12 PBT8.337.44 12 NP6.255.58 12
