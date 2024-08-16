Cressanda Railway Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1583.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 17.48 crore

Net profit of Cressanda Railway Solutions rose 1583.33% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.4814.139.55-15.572.85-1.042.76-1.122.020.12

