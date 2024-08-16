Cressanda Railway Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1583.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 17.48 croreNet profit of Cressanda Railway Solutions rose 1583.33% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.4814.13 24 OPM %9.55-15.57 -PBDT2.85-1.04 LP PBT2.76-1.12 LP NP2.020.12 1583
Powered by Capital Market - Live News