Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 551.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 86.06 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 551.45% to Rs 71.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 86.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.97% to Rs 188.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 322.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales86.0677.40 11 322.09340.76 -5 OPM %29.649.35 -25.3827.86 - PBDT91.8214.95 514 247.28137.46 80 PBT90.0713.32 576 240.65131.58 83 NP71.9211.04 551 188.59101.41 86

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

