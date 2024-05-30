Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 551.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 86.06 croreNet profit of Sandesh rose 551.45% to Rs 71.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 86.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.97% to Rs 188.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 322.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
