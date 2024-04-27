Integrated Proteins standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.18% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Integrated Proteins declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
