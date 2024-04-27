Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integrated Proteins standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Integrated Proteins standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.18% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Integrated Proteins declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.17 41 0.240.17 41 OPM %-20.830 --50.00-52.94 - PBDT0.080.04 100 0.130.07 86 PBT0.080.05 60 0.100.04 150 NP0.020.04 -50 0.090.03 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mukka Proteins climbs on debut

Mukka Proteins slips after Q3 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Mukka Proteins Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Revolutionizing the Future: Plantigo Unveils Its Exquisite Range of Clean, Sustainable, and Delicious Plant-Based Proteins

Natraj Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Visco Trade Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 13390.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 53.71% in the March 2024 quarter

LKP Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story