Visco Trade Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.05% to Rs 39.72 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates reported to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 39.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 33.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.00% to Rs 220.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

39.7230.08220.5583.8621.10-27.1920.70-9.756.86-8.5739.46-8.366.85-8.5739.43-8.385.37-8.5533.18-8.52

