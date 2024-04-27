Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 13390.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 13390.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 94.40% to Rs 14.29 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 13390.57% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.40% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.15% to Rs 98.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.04% to Rs 212.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.29255.37 -94 212.09606.61 -65 OPM %-378.59-10.72 --80.67-18.15 - PBDT62.407.02 789 68.0250.06 36 PBT58.583.92 1394 54.2937.86 43 NP71.500.53 13391 98.24101.43 -3

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

