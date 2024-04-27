Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 13390.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.40% to Rs 14.29 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 13390.57% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.40% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.15% to Rs 98.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.04% to Rs 212.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
