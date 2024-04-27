Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 13390.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.40% to Rs 14.29 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 13390.57% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.40% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.15% to Rs 98.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.04% to Rs 212.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

14.29255.37212.09606.61-378.59-10.72-80.67-18.1562.407.0268.0250.0658.583.9254.2937.8671.500.5398.24101.43

