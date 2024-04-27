Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LKP Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LKP Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 22.83 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance reported to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 328.62% to Rs 59.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 219.39% to Rs 89.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.83-0.18 LP 89.2727.95 219 OPM %55.671338.89 -87.3069.73 - PBDT11.92-3.47 LP 73.3815.91 361 PBT11.91-3.50 LP 73.3215.86 362 NP10.00-2.94 LP 59.4513.87 329

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

