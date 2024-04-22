Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, today announced Jordan Kuwait Bankfs (JKB) successful implementation of Digital Transaction Banking (DTB) platform enabled by eMACH.ai architecture.

This implementation provides a completely integrated, mobile-first, state-of-the-art, omni-channel experience to power JKBfs growth ambitions in the Arab region based on Jordan Vision 2025.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The key highlights of this digital transformation include:

The platform features out-of-the-box features for digital cash management, trade finance, and payments powered by eMACH.ai architecture platform

This is supported by the award-winning omni-channel Digital Customer Experience suite (CBX) and comprehensive mobile banking services.

The platform offers seamless digital experiences throughout the corporate financial supply chain digitising transaction banking operations.

SME and corporate clients in Jordan across power, real estate, energy, hospitality, medical & aviation sectors can benefit from this enriched digital platform, with superior customer experience and enhanced product offerings and services from the bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Jio Financial rises after recording PAT of Rs 311 crore in Q4

Pavna Inds hits the roof after signing auto component supply agreement with OLA Electric

RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.77%, Gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story