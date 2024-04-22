Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, today announced Jordan Kuwait Bankfs (JKB) successful implementation of Digital Transaction Banking (DTB) platform enabled by eMACH.ai architecture.

This implementation provides a completely integrated, mobile-first, state-of-the-art, omni-channel experience to power JKBfs growth ambitions in the Arab region based on Jordan Vision 2025.

The key highlights of this digital transformation include:

The platform features out-of-the-box features for digital cash management, trade finance, and payments powered by eMACH.ai architecture platform

This is supported by the award-winning omni-channel Digital Customer Experience suite (CBX) and comprehensive mobile banking services.

The platform offers seamless digital experiences throughout the corporate financial supply chain digitising transaction banking operations.

SME and corporate clients in Jordan across power, real estate, energy, hospitality, medical & aviation sectors can benefit from this enriched digital platform, with superior customer experience and enhanced product offerings and services from the bank.

