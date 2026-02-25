Intellect secures deal with a leading Indian financial services group

Intellect Design Arena announced that a leading Indian financial services group has selected its Purple Fabric platform to drive enterprise-scale AI transformation across its ecosystem.

The mandate will initially cover five entities within the group, establishing a strong foundation for a long-term enterprise-wide AI adoption. The platform will enable enhanced operational intelligence, cross-functional collaboration, stronger governance controls, and measurable business impact across core financial workflows.

Built using First-Principles Thinking and reinforced by Design Thinking-led solution discovery, Purple Fabric integrates knowledge derived from over three decades of domain expertise and more than 20 million engineering hours. The platform offers a robust suite of enterprise-ready Digital Experts that are already deployed and trusted by global financial institutions.

Ramanan S V, Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, Intellect Design Arena, said, India's financial services sector is entering a defining phase where AI must move beyond experimentation and become a structured enterprise capability. In regulated environments, intelligence must be governed, deterministic, and aligned to generating measurable business impact. Purple Fabric was built to operationalise AI at scale, enhancing decision velocity, strengthening risk and compliance frameworks, and delivering superior customer experiences. This mandate reflects a clear strategic intent by forward-looking financial institutions to move beyond experimentation and embed AI into the core of their business architecture. We are proud to partner in shaping that transformation.