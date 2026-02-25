Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese yen stabilizes near 155.6 on policy caution signals

Japanese yen stabilizes near 155.6 on policy caution signals

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Japanese yen bounced back toward 155.6 per dollar on Wednesday after sliding in the previous session, as comments from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signaling concern over further rate hikes reinforced expectations of a cautious Bank of Japan. The yen also drew support from a weaker US dollar, with the dollar index slipping below 97.6 after President Donald Trump offered no change to tariff policy in his State of the Union address. Markets remain alert to trade developments, especially after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed under emergency powers, keeping currency sentiment sensitive to policy clarity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Acuite Ratings upgrades ratings of Permanent Magnets to 'BBB/A3+'

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.79%, rises for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd soars 0.99%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story