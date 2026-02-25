J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2081.4, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 13.13% gain in NIFTY and a 13.84% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2081.4, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25504.3. The Sensex is at 82333.07, up 0.13%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 10.86% in last one month.