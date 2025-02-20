IntellectAI's Purple Fabric AI platform inks Rs 200 cr deal with leading London market brokerage firm

IntellectAI, the Insurtech business unit of Intellect Design Arena offering AI and data-powered underwriting solutions, announced a breakthrough agreement with London's premier Market Insurance and Reinsurance Brokerage firm. Under this multi-year engagement, the brokerage firm will deploy Intellect's underwriting ecosystem which consists of Magic Submission and Xponent solutions, built on IntellectAI's proprietary Purple Fabric platform, to enhance and streamline its insurance policy placement process.

This strategic engagement underscores the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions that enhance underwriting efficiency, optimise market access, and streamline the end-to-end insurance policy placement process. By integrating IntellectAI's advanced and connected intelligence capabilities, the brokerage is set to transform its submission-to-bind workflow, eliminating manual inefficiencies and accelerating deal flow across a broad network of global markets.

Through this partnership, IntellectAI is bringing the combined power of AI, automation, and data intelligence to the forefront of underwriting, enabling a frictionless placement process for sophisticated facilities.

