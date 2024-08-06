Intense Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.78% to Rs 39.36 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies rose 72.96% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.78% to Rs 39.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.3623.6019.3618.018.744.467.574.095.503.18

