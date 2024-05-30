Inter Globe Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1126.12% to Rs 84.97 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance reported to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1126.12% to Rs 84.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 356.22% to Rs 8.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 955.31% to Rs 224.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

84.976.93224.7821.300.800.433.7017.847.47-0.2712.072.517.42-0.2911.972.426.87-0.448.441.85

