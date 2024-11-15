Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 81.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 62.50 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance rose 81.63% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 62.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.5046.792.542.181.230.681.190.660.890.49

