Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 81.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 81.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 62.50 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance rose 81.63% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 62.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.5046.79 34 OPM %2.542.18 -PBDT1.230.68 81 PBT1.190.66 80 NP0.890.49 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 12L workers may miss voting in Maha polls: Sugarcane cutters' body

Nitin Gadkari backs 'batenge to katenge' call, urges unity against enemies

Buch scandal not just insider trading, it is conflict of interest: Rahul

LIVE news: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui

Give priority to 'absolute blindness' over 'low vision' in jobs: K'taka HC

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story