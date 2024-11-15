Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 3.95 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.954.69 -16 OPM %-6.840.43 -PBDT0.110.21 -48 PBT0.110.15 -27 NP0.120.14 -14

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

