Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 3.95 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.954.69-6.840.430.110.210.110.150.120.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News