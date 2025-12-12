Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Dec 12 2025
Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has received letter of Intent (LoI) from a domestic customer for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply & erection of pre-engineered steel building system.

The said order is valued at approximately Rs 70 crore and it scheduled to be executed within 8 months. The customer will release 15% of the payment as advance, with the balance payable upon completion of the project.

The company said it is unable to disclose the name of the customer due to commercial confidentiality.

Interarch Building Products provides pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

The companys standalone net profit soared 56.12% to Rs 32.27 crore on 51.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 491.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q FY25.

The counter added 2.07% to end at Rs 2,392.95 on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Dec 12 2025

