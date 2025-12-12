Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has received letter of Intent (LoI) from a domestic customer for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply & erection of pre-engineered steel building system.

The said order is valued at approximately Rs 70 crore and it scheduled to be executed within 8 months. The customer will release 15% of the payment as advance, with the balance payable upon completion of the project.

The company said it is unable to disclose the name of the customer due to commercial confidentiality.

Interarch Building Products provides pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.