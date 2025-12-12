Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ECI extends deadlines for special electoral roll revision across multiple states

ECI extends deadlines for special electoral roll revision across multiple states

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Election Commission of India has revised the timelines for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across five states Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh as well as the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The extension was announced on Thursday (11 December 2025), the earlier deadline for submitting enumeration forms.

Under the new schedule, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will complete the exercise by 14 December. The deadlines for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been pushed to 18 December, while Uttar Pradesh has been given time until 26 December.

The publication dates for draft electoral rolls have also been adjusted. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will release their drafts on 19 December. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will publish theirs on 23 December. Uttar Pradesh will issue its draft roll on 31 December.

Keralas schedule was revised earlier, with enumeration set to conclude on 18 December and the draft roll to be released on 23 December.

The poll body added that the enumeration period for Goa, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal ends today. Draft rolls for these states and UTs will be published on 16 December.

The commission said the revised timelines aim to ensure thorough and accurate revision of the electoral rolls ahead of the next stage of the process.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

