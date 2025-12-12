NSE SME Flywings Simulator Training Centre makes a smooth lift-off on listing day

Flywings Simulator Training Centre was trading at Rs 204.75 on the NSE, a 7.20% premium to the issue price of Rs 191.

The stock listed at Rs 195, a 2.09% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 204.75 and a low of Rs 186, with 5.97 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre (FWSTC)'s IPO was subscribed 1.62 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 December 2025 and it closed on 9 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 181-191 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 16,62,600 equity shares and 4,74,000 offer for sale (OFS). The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards pilot training equipments and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, FWSTC on 4 December 2025, raised Rs 16.23 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.50 lakh shares at Rs 191 each to 6 anchor investors. FWSTC is engaged in providing infrastructure facilities for aviation training, with a core focus on safety and emergency procedure (SEP) training for cabin and cockpit crew. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of training modules designed to align with industry standards and regulatory expectations for airline personnel. The company has provided consultancy services related to content development for Aviation Training Software and the creation of e-learning modules for training purposes. As of 26 November 2025, the company has 24 employees.