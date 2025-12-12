Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility receives four USFDA observations

Piramal Pharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration completed a general Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company's Lexington facility in Kentucky.The inspection took place from 3 to 10 December 2025. At the end of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with four observations, which relate to procedural enhancements and are expected to be categorized as VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated).
The company is preparing a detailed response to be submitted within the stipulated timelines and said it remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, working closely with the regulator to address all points raised.
Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 99.22 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 22.59 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review declined 8.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,043.72 crore.
Shares of Piramal Pharma rose 0.93% to Rs 173.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app