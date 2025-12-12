Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility receives four USFDA observations

Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility receives four USFDA observations

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Piramal Pharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration completed a general Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company's Lexington facility in Kentucky.

The inspection took place from 3 to 10 December 2025. At the end of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with four observations, which relate to procedural enhancements and are expected to be categorized as VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated).

The company is preparing a detailed response to be submitted within the stipulated timelines and said it remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, working closely with the regulator to address all points raised.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 99.22 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 22.59 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review declined 8.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,043.72 crore.

Shares of Piramal Pharma rose 0.93% to Rs 173.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NSE SME Encompass Design India makes a fiery debut

Anant Raj Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shilpa Medicare receives initial authorization from Europe for Rotigotine Transdermal Patch

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 23.98 cr

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story