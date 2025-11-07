Interarch Building hits record high after reporting strong Q2 performance

Interarch Building Solutions surged 15.16% to Rs 2,526.95 after the company's standalone net profit soared 56.12% to Rs 32.27 crore on 51.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 491.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 58.59% YoY to Rs 43.50 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 65.1% to Rs 41.7 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 25.2 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 8.5% in Q2 FY26 as against 7.8% in Q2 FY25.

As on October 31, 2025, total order book stood at Rs 1,634 crore.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 48.11% to Rs 60.65 crore on 39.12% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 871.86 crore in H1 FY26 as compared with H1 FY25.

Arvind Nanda, managing director, Interarch Building Solutions, said We are pleased to report that Interarch achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2 FY26, with total revenue increasing by 51.9% YoY to Rs 491 crore, nearing the Rs 500 crore milestone. EBITDA and PAT grew by 65.1% and 56.2% YoY, respectively. Backed by a robust order book and strong project pipeline, we are confident of sustaining this growth in the second half of the year. This quarter has been transformational for Interarch as we continue to expand and strengthen our manufacturing footprint across India. The commissioning of Phase II at our Andhra Pradesh facility marks another key milestone, making it our fourth fully integrated PEB plant and taking our total installed capacity to 2,00,000 MT. This expansion reinforces our leadership in PEB Industry and our commitment to supporting Indias next wave of industrial growth.

The groundbreaking of our Gujarat facility marks another major step in our journey. Located in a state renowned for its world-class infrastructure and thriving semiconductor, EV, and allied industry clusters, this new plant will play a pivotal role in our next phase of capacity expansion and market reach. Simultaneously, the groundbreaking at Athivaram, Andhra Pradesh for our heavy steel structures plant further consolidates Interarchs leadership in the high-rise steel building segment, as we aspire to continue investing in capacity, driving innovation, and shaping the future of PEB Industry in India. Interarch Building Products provides pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.