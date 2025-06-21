Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 80 crore from Ather Energy for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.

The project, valued at Rs 80 crore, is scheduled for completion within nine months, with a 10% advance to be paid along with the order.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

Ather Energy is an Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) company engaged in the design, development, and in-house assembly of electric scooters, battery packs, charging infrastructure, and supporting software systems.

On Friday, shares of Interarch Building Solutions added 1.43% to close at Rs 2,061, while shares of Ather Energy rose 0.53% to end at Rs 320.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Interarch Building gains on Rs 45-cr order from leading auto OEM

EMS emerges as L1 bidder for two major UP Jal Nigam projects worth Rs 203 cr

Atishay bags Rs 59 lakh contract from Alwar Central Cooperative Bank

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Waaree Renewable Tech's solar EPC order value rises by Rs 247-cr to Rs 1,480-cr

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story