Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 80 crore from Ather Energy for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.The project, valued at Rs 80 crore, is scheduled for completion within nine months, with a 10% advance to be paid along with the order.
Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.
Ather Energy is an Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) company engaged in the design, development, and in-house assembly of electric scooters, battery packs, charging infrastructure, and supporting software systems.
On Friday, shares of Interarch Building Solutions added 1.43% to close at Rs 2,061, while shares of Ather Energy rose 0.53% to end at Rs 320.75 on the BSE.
