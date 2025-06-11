Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building gains on Rs 45-cr order from leading auto OEM

Interarch Building gains on Rs 45-cr order from leading auto OEM

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Interarch Building Solutions rallied 3.01% to Rs 2,273.70 after the company has received a purchase order worth Rs 45 crore from a prestigious Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

The order entails the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. Key terms include a 5% advance payment and a completion timeline of six months.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 30.2% to Rs 38.68 crore on 20.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 463.51 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

