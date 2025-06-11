Interarch Building gains on Rs 45-cr order from leading auto OEM

Interarch Building Solutions rallied 3.01% to Rs 2,273.70 after the company has received a purchase order worth Rs 45 crore from a prestigious Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
The order entails the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. Key terms include a 5% advance payment and a completion timeline of six months.
Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 30.2% to Rs 38.68 crore on 20.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 463.51 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
