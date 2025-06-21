Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will feature 336 well-appointed suites, restaurants, a bar, a banquet, a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness center and other public areas.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Uttar Pradesh. Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its presence across the countries in cities across all tiers to become the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments. This opening will be in addition to our seven existing and 10 upcoming hotels in Uttar Pradesh.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels. The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.