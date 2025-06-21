Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will feature 336 well-appointed suites, restaurants, a bar, a banquet, a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness center and other public areas.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Uttar Pradesh. Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its presence across the countries in cities across all tiers to become the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments. This opening will be in addition to our seven existing and 10 upcoming hotels in Uttar Pradesh.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.34% to settle at Rs 133.90 on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Tech's solar EPC order value rises by Rs 247-cr to Rs 1,480-cr

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2-cr order from Power Grid Corporation

Lloyds Metals commissions 4 MTPA pellet plant and 85 KM slurry pipeline in Maharashtra

Biocon raises Rs 4,500 crore via QIP

Parle Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story