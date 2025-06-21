Atishay bags Rs 59 lakh contract from Alwar Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 59.22 lakh from the Alwar Central Cooperative Bank, under the Cooperative Department, Alwar, Rajasthan.

The scope of the work order includes the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of micro ATM devices for primary agricultural credit societies (PACS).

The orders are to be completed by 18th July, 2025. The total value of the contracts is Rs 59.22 lakhs, inclusive of all applicable duties and taxes.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in the entity awarded the orders. Furthermore, the orders do not fall within related party transactions, as per the information provided.