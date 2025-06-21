EMS emerges as L1 bidder for two major UP Jal Nigam projects worth Rs 203 cr

EMS has announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for two major infrastructure contracts awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), with a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 202.85 crore.

The first project, worth Rs 98.80 crore, is part of the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme. It includes surveying, soil investigation, design, and complete execution of sewerage works in District-I, Part-I & II, Zone 1 & 2. The project should be finished within 21 months.

The second contract, valued at Rs 104.05 crore, is part of the Agra Water Supply Re-Organization Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone-I & II, Package 1). It involves building an intake well and pump house, an approach bridge, an 1100 mm diameter raw water rising main, and a 55 MLD water treatment plant with improved treatment technologies. This project has a timeline of 24 months for completion.

Both contracts are domestic in nature, awarded through competitive bidding, and involve no related party transactions. EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities. The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 46.60 crore on an 8.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 265.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. The scrip rose 0.52% to settle at Rs 581.40 on Friday, 20 June 2025.