Interarch Building Products standalone net profit rises 36.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Interarch Building Products rose 36.17% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 323.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 297.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.323.28297.827.816.4429.7622.2427.4420.2620.6715.18

