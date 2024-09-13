Interarch Building Products standalone net profit rises 4.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 303.42 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Products rose 4.54% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 303.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.303.42293.718.928.5829.4927.8127.3625.8920.2819.40

