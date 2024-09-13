Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Interarch Building Products standalone net profit rises 4.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 303.42 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Products rose 4.54% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 303.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales303.42293.71 3 OPM %8.928.58 -PBDT29.4927.81 6 PBT27.3625.89 6 NP20.2819.40 5

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

