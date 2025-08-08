Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 39.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.49% to Rs 380.77 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions rose 39.94% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.49% to Rs 380.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 303.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.380.77303.428.318.9240.9329.4937.7827.3628.3820.28

