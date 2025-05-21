Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.27% to Rs 22151.90 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation rose 61.89% to Rs 3067.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1894.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.27% to Rs 22151.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17825.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.19% to Rs 7258.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8172.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 80802.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68904.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22151.9017825.3080802.9068904.3027.4922.4022.3523.685660.803574.3016273.6014475.003169.401771.007593.408049.303067.501894.807258.408172.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News