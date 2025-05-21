Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales rise 24.27% to Rs 22151.90 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation rose 61.89% to Rs 3067.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1894.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.27% to Rs 22151.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17825.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.19% to Rs 7258.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8172.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 80802.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68904.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22151.9017825.30 24 80802.9068904.30 17 OPM %27.4922.40 -22.3523.68 - PBDT5660.803574.30 58 16273.6014475.00 12 PBT3169.401771.00 79 7593.408049.30 -6 NP3067.501894.80 62 7258.408172.50 -11

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

