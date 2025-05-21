Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025
Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 10.44 crore

Net profit of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 244.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 93.09% to Rs 40.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.449.97 5 40.2420.84 93 OPM %35.4433.40 -33.0818.04 - PBDT4.203.98 6 15.676.88 128 PBT4.05-5.37 LP -11.72-31.66 63 NP4.08-5.40 LP -244.24-31.73 -670

First Published: May 21 2025

