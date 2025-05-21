Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 431.42 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 431.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 83.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 1536.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1475.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

431.42361.351536.711475.053.947.922.043.547.9817.51-5.2128.52-8.502.44-67.81-30.79-36.38-9.26-83.60-38.40

