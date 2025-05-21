Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 431.42 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 431.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 83.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 1536.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1475.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales431.42361.35 19 1536.711475.05 4 OPM %3.947.92 -2.043.54 - PBDT7.9817.51 -54 -5.2128.52 PL PBT-8.502.44 PL -67.81-30.79 -120 NP-36.38-9.26 -293 -83.60-38.40 -118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story