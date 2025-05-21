Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 36.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.79% to Rs 507.02 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 36.45% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.79% to Rs 507.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 323.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.56% to Rs 86.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.17% to Rs 1575.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

