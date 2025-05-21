Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 36.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 36.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.79% to Rs 507.02 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 36.45% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.79% to Rs 507.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 323.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.56% to Rs 86.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.17% to Rs 1575.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales507.02323.37 57 1575.601070.60 47 OPM %6.258.38 -7.838.34 - PBDT28.9228.46 2 123.2191.36 35 PBT25.4025.89 -2 110.9581.98 35 NP18.7429.49 -36 86.9785.63 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Medi Caps reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story