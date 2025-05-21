Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 2857.92 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 27.22% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 2857.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2431.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.02% to Rs 108.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 11155.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9321.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2857.922431.9711155.879321.531.661.511.241.4053.2143.12168.18166.7539.8429.56114.50114.2234.9627.48108.76112.15

