Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 2857.92 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 27.22% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 2857.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2431.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.02% to Rs 108.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 11155.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9321.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2857.922431.97 18 11155.879321.53 20 OPM %1.661.51 -1.241.40 - PBDT53.2143.12 23 168.18166.75 1 PBT39.8429.56 35 114.50114.22 0 NP34.9627.48 27 108.76112.15 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 36.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Medi Caps reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story